Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ADRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,345. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 532.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 72,051 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $610,992.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,596.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,936 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 2,294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

