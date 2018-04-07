Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 204,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 284,051 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,194,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 631,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,017,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,036,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,468.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,528. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.49.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

