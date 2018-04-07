AdvanSix (ASIX) Director Michael Marberry Buys 685 Shares

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry acquired 685 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $708,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Michael Marberry acquired 715 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.55.

On Thursday, March 8th, Michael Marberry acquired 574 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $24,974.74.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 261,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,111.07, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 930.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 244,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $8,919,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $6,836,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AdvanSix by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 151,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AdvanSix by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 149,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

