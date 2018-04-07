Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,503. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,971.93, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $417.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $880,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,359. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

