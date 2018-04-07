BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of BlackRock Core Bond Trust worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 338,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 180,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 74,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,701. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It invests at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. Its investments will include a range of bonds, including corporate bonds, the United States Government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities.

