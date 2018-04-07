Majesco Entertainment (COOL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Majesco Entertainment (NASDAQ:COOL) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Majesco Entertainment worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $25,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry C. Honig bought 18,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $324,795.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 154,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,836. Majesco Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

COOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Majesco Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Majesco Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Majesco Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/advisor-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-polarityte-inc-cool-updated-updated.html.

About Majesco Entertainment

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Majesco Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majesco Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.