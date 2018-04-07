AdvisorShares Trust (FWDB) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.25% of AdvisorShares Trust worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FWDB opened at $25.69 on Friday. AdvisorShares Trust has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $27.29.

