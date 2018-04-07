Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Head to Head Review

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $33.70 billion 0.05 -$170.20 million $1.86 13.19 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network $5.67 billion 0.02 -$29.30 million ($0.53) -4.25

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than World Fuel Services. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Fuel Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 1 2 0 2.67

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.91%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.04%. Given Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is more favorable than World Fuel Services.

Dividends

World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. World Fuel Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26% Aegean Marine Petroleum Network -0.52% -1.72% -0.62%

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants. It also markets and distributes marine lubricants under the Alfa Marine Lubricants brand; and provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance arrangement and handling, financial administration, and accounting services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated a fleet of 46 bunkering vessels, including 45 double hulls and 1 single hull special purpose vehicle; 15 double hull bunkering vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 292,400 deadweight ton (dwt); operated 10 land-based storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 1,075,000 cubic meters; and operated 2 vessels as floating storage facility with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 86,800 dwt. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

