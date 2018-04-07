Aegon (AEG) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 118.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 112,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 234,647 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in Aegon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 75,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13,810.80, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.59%. analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aegon (AEG) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/aegon-aeg-receives-4-60-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.