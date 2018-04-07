Aegon (AEG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aegon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8404898243466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

AEG stock remained flat at $$6.79 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,704. Aegon has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13,851.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

