aelf Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008855 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Bibox. aelf has a market cap of $154.87 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00673912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177771 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036377 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, BCEX, Binance and Huobi. It is not possible to buy aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

