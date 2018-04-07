Aena SME (AENA) Given a €195.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AENA. JPMorgan Chase set a €168.00 ($207.41) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($234.57) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs set a €172.00 ($212.35) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($198.77) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €176.00 ($217.28).

Shares of BME:AENA traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, hitting €171.00 ($211.11). 256,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME has a 12-month low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a 12-month high of €184.90 ($228.27).

About Aena SME

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

