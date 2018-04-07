Aena SME SA (AENA) Receives €175.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €176.00 ($217.28).

AENA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($234.57) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a €168.00 ($207.41) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €172.00 ($212.35) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Aena SME stock traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €171.00 ($211.11). The stock had a trading volume of 256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME has a twelve month low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a twelve month high of €184.90 ($228.27).

About Aena SME

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

