Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00021697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $23.86 million and $26,743.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.02448520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,689,236 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AEON is a privacy driven cryptocurrency that allows anonymous payments. AeonCoin uses a CPU/GPU friendly algorithm “

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.