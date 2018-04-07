Aerium Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (AERM)

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Aerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Aerium has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aerium has a total market cap of $163,489.00 and $3,744.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.04380770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00720266 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00076205 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00056146 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032212 BTC.

About Aerium

Aerium (AERM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 160,694,710 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,765 coins. Aerium’s official website is www.aerium.co. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin.

Buying and Selling Aerium

Aerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to buy Aerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

