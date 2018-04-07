Aeternity Price Reaches $1.40 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00019998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, Liqui and BigONE. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $325.34 million and $2.77 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00075414 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 216.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, BigONE, AEX, Coinbene, Mercatox, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.