Aeternity (AE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00020212 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbene, Liqui, EtherDelta and AEX. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $321.84 million and $2.77 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077024 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 303.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Mercatox, Liqui, Coinbene, EtherDelta, BigONE, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

