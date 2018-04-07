Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,052,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,240,000 after purchasing an additional 117,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,167,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $148.81 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10,023.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase 3,400,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total value of $5,687,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

