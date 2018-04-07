AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Major Shareholder Buys $36,218.00 in Stock

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $36,218.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 2,085 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,595.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 29,617 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $207,319.00.

AGFS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,027. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 14.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 171.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 139.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/agrofresh-solutions-inc-agfs-major-shareholder-purchases-36218-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.