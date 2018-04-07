AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. AI Doctor has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,775,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,997,463 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

