AidCoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $233,351.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00681317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00183681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,101,886 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to buy AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AidCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.