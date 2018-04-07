AidCoin Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $217,480.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00674821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00179869 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,101,886 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AidCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.