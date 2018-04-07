Aion Price Reaches $2.08 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Aion has a total market cap of $240.35 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00029790 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Token Store and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00673912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177771 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036377 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance and Token Store. It is not possible to buy Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

