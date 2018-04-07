Air Canada (AC) Receives C$32.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on AC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.25 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

AC stock opened at C$25.81 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.49 and a twelve month high of C$29.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. Air Canada had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.75 billion.

In related news, insider Michael Stewart Rousseau purchased 2,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00. Also, insider Carolyn Hadrovic sold 3,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.07, for a total value of C$98,245.00. Insiders sold 26,115 shares of company stock valued at $709,400 over the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

