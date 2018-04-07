Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receives $180.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $35,930.13, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

