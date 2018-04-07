Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3150818636594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

APD traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 797,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35,930.13, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 69.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

