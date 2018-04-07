Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Air Products & Chemicals Put Options (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 819 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,104% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35,496.63, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,544,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,729,000 after buying an additional 964,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 239.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,977,000 after buying an additional 755,930 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,077,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,832,000 after buying an additional 433,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 408,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 349,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 619,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,305,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

