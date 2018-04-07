Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Director John A. Reeves Sells 417 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director John A. Reeves sold 417 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $11,050.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIRT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $50.54, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

