AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and $2.59 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00676335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00180336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

