BidaskClub Upgrades Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKCA. Wells Fargo raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

