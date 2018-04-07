Alaska Air Group (ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 2,200,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,145. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7,639.32, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $414,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,373 shares of company stock worth $884,697. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

