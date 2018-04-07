Head to Head Comparison: Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) & TELE2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TELE2 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELE2 and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $3.31 billion 1.72 -$229.35 million ($0.22) -25.66 Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.41 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Alaska Communications Systems Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELE2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELE2 and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90% Alaska Communications Systems Group -2.69% -2.96% -1.00%

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. TELE2 pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TELE2 beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.

