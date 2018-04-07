Albemarle (ALB) & AdvanSix (ASIX) Head to Head Survey

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albemarle and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.07 billion 3.31 $54.85 million $4.59 20.00 AdvanSix $1.48 billion 0.74 $146.69 million $3.00 11.89

AdvanSix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Albemarle. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Albemarle has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albemarle and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 0 5 17 0 2.77 AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Albemarle presently has a consensus price target of $124.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 1.79% 13.27% 6.89% AdvanSix 9.94% 32.17% 9.95%

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AdvanSix does not pay a dividend. Albemarle pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AdvanSix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albemarle beats AdvanSix on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical markets; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. In addition, this segment offers performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics, polymer catalysts, and curatives for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, polyurethanes, epoxies, and engineered resins markets. Its Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. Its Refining Solutions segment offers clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for refining industry. It serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

