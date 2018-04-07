Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM) Director André Audet purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

André Audet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, André Audet purchased 95,000 shares of Albert Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

Albert Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 52,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,969. Albert Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albert Mining Inc (AIIM) Director André Audet Buys 1,000,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/albert-mining-inc-aiim-director-andre-audet-buys-1000000-shares.html.

Albert Mining Company Profile

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and diamond deposits, as well as base metals, precious metals, and lithium. The company also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

Receive News & Ratings for Albert Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albert Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.