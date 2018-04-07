Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the highest is $4.05. Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 459.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.08) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALBO traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $31.77. 28,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,593. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, major shareholder Phase4 Partners Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $3,444,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 275,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 242,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,776 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis.

