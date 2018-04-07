Alcentra Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of ABDC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.73.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Branko Krmpotic acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,788 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcentra Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

