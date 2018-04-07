Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$12.65 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$14.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$529.23 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated and non-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

