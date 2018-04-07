ALIS (ALIS) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ALIS has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $27,863.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004164 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00675230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00180938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

