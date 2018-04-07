Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Alleghany worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alleghany by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $592.02 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $521.07 and a 1-year high of $639.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,386.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $3.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.50.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

