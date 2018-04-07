Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Alleghany worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Alleghany by 3,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total value of $323,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $592.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,386.77, a PE ratio of 290.21 and a beta of 0.88. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $639.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.50.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

