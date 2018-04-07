Analyzing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Alliance Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $12.38 billion 4.07 $1.73 billion $3.70 30.73 Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.48 $788.70 million $18.28 11.26

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 9 6 0 2.40 Alliance Data Systems 2 8 11 0 2.43

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $119.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $270.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Automatic Data Processing pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 13.47% 43.28% 4.29% Alliance Data Systems 10.22% 66.17% 3.79%

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Automatic Data Processing on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP TotalSource, ADP’s PEO business, offers small and mid-sized businesses a HR outsourcing solution through a co-employment model. As a PEO, ADP TotalSource provides HR management services while the client continues to direct the day-to-day job-related duties of the employees.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty); Epsilon, which provides end-to-end, integrated direct marketing solutions, and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

