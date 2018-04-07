MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of MKS Instruments worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MKS Instruments by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 869,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,115,000 after purchasing an additional 476,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,887,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,443 shares of company stock worth $5,587,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 516,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $6,119.09, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

