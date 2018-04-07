Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,053.28, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $36.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

