Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.68 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,272 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of Helen of Troy worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5,379.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,320.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HELE shares. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

