Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Orbital ATK (OA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Orbital ATK worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Orbital ATK by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners raised shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

In other Orbital ATK news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of Orbital ATK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OA opened at $132.67 on Friday. Orbital ATK has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,681.94, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

