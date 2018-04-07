Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €217.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €217.00 ($267.90) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €240.00 ($296.30) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.30 ($254.69).

Shares of ALV opened at €186.66 ($230.44) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

