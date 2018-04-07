Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 3,994 Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Graham by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $536.90 and a 1 year high of $615.85. The stock has a market cap of $3,318.86, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $675.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 3,994 Graham Holdings Co (GHC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-shares-of-3994-graham-holdings-co-ghc-updated-updated.html.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.