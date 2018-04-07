Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,038. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

