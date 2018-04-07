OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) by 351.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund accounts for 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 615,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 200,199 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.53 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Oliver, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

