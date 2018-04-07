Allied Irish Banks (ALBK) Price Target Cut to GBX 4.55

Allied Irish Banks (LON:ALBK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4.60 ($0.06) to GBX 4.55 ($0.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Irish Banks in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALBK stock opened at GBX 5.43 ($0.08) on Thursday. Allied Irish Banks has a one year low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 10.03 ($0.14).

About Allied Irish Banks

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and corporate customers primarily in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, demand deposits, regular saver deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

